PARIS Aug 31 France wants the euro zone's latest bailout deal for debt-ridden Greece to be applied in full, with no bilateral agreements, government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said on Wednesday.

"We want this deal to be implemented and nothing but this deal. We reassert that there can be no bilateral agreement without the approval and agreement of the entire euro zone," Precresse told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Paris.

Finland has irritated other euro zone countries by cutting a one-to-one deal with Athens to obtain collateral in exchange for Finland's share of loans given to Greece under the euro zone bailout accord. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Vicky Buffery; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)