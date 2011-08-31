LONDON Aug 31 JOUY-EN-JOSAS, France, Aug 31 European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Wednesday he was hopeful that a solution could be found to squabbling over Finland's part in a European deal on the financial rescue of Greece.

Helsinki has asked Greece to provide financial guarantees in exchange for Finnish participation in the deal struck on July 21 -- an exceptional demand that could derail its ratification in the parliaments of European countries.

Asked if he was optimistic that the Finnish disagreement could be overcome, Von Rompuy, in France to attend a meeting of French business leaders, told Reuters: "Yes, of course." (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey)