PARIS Oct 26 A Greenpeace activist suspended
himself from the Eiffel Tower on Saturday to call for the
release of 30 people who have spent more than a month in a
Russian jail over a protest against oil drilling in the Arctic
After lowering himself from the second tier of the Paris
landmark, the man unfurled a large yellow sign saying: "Free the
Arctic 30." He was brought down about two hours later by firemen
without incident.
Twenty-eight Greenpeace activists and two journalists were
arrested last month after trying to scale a Gazprom
oil platform off Russia's northern coast, the country's first
offshore oil platform in the Arctic.
Original charges of piracy against the group were lessened
on Wednesday to hooliganism, which still carry a maximum
sentence of seven years in prison.
"We're here to ask the French government to do everything in
their power to get the release of the 28 activists and two
journalists who have been in jail in Russia for 38 days now,"
Greenpeace France member Cyrille Cormier said.
The group wants French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault to
press for the group's release when he meets Russian President
Vladimir Putin next week.
The media stunt in Paris accompanies a campaign in the
metro, where posters show the activists in a small inflatable
boat alongside the massive oil platform. Some rappel up its
sides.
"They are powerful. We are determined," reads the poster.
