BRIEF-SoftBank Group set to invest more than $3 bln in WeWork - CNBC
* Softbank Group Corp set to invest more than $3 billion in WeWork - CNBC, citing a source Source text : http://cnb.cx/2lVk0X5 Further company coverage:
BERLIN Aug 27 Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that France would bring its deficit below the 3 percent of GDP threshold next year but declined to offer details of an expected downward revision to the government's growth forecast.
At a briefing at the German finance ministry following talks with his counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble, Moscovici said only that next year's growth forecast should be "solid and realistic".
"We will be below 3 percent in 2013," he said of the deficit ratio. The government is currently forecasting growth of 1.2 percent for 2013.
* Softbank Group Corp set to invest more than $3 billion in WeWork - CNBC, citing a source Source text : http://cnb.cx/2lVk0X5 Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has denied administering banned supplements to his athletes and issued a firm rebuttal of what he said were false allegations against him in a British newspaper.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.