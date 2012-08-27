BERLIN Aug 27 Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that France would bring its deficit below the 3 percent of GDP threshold next year but declined to offer details of an expected downward revision to the government's growth forecast.

At a briefing at the German finance ministry following talks with his counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble, Moscovici said only that next year's growth forecast should be "solid and realistic".

"We will be below 3 percent in 2013," he said of the deficit ratio. The government is currently forecasting growth of 1.2 percent for 2013.