PARIS Jan 30 France's government cut its
economic growth forecast for this year to 0.5 percent from 1.0
percent to take account of a Europe-wide slowdown, Prime
Minister Francois Fillon said on Monday.
Fillon said the budgetary impact of the reduction would be 5
billion euros, but he said that no further austerity measures
would be required. The government had previously said the 2012
budget had left room for manoeuvre and would still work if
growth was only 0.5 percent.
"We are cutting the growth forecast to 0.5 percent from 1.0
percent, which allows us to take account of an economic slowdown
even if we are seen the first green shoots of recovery in Europe
now," Fillon said. "Growth should return in the euro zone, and
France in particular, before the end of the first half of the
year."
