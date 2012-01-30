(Adds details, context)
PARIS Jan 30 France cut its economic
growth forecast for this year to 0.5 percent from 1.0 percent on
Monday to take account of a Europe-wide slowdown, but said its
cautious 2012 budget allowed it to avoid further belt tightening
measures.
With three months to go before a presidential election,
Prime Minister Francois Fillon said that France's 2 trillion
euro economy - and the euro zone in general - would return to
growth before the end of the first half of the year.
"We are cutting the growth forecast to 0.5 percent from 1.0
percent, which allows us to take account of an economic slowdown
even if we are seeing the first green shoots of recovery in
Europe now," he told a news conference after meeting ministers
to fine-tune a package of reforms.
Fillon said the budgetary impact of the growth reduction
would be 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion)but that no further
austerity measures would be required because the government had
left itself enough room for manoeuvre in its 2012 budget.
The government's new growth forecast is exactly in line with
that of Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande, who
unveiled his economic programme for April's election last week.
Hollande has pledged to stick to the government's EU
commitment to cut the deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic
product by 2013, from roughly 5.5 percent last year.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast growth of
just 0.2 percent for France this year, while a Reuters poll of
economists predicted a slender 0.1 percent.
Fillon said the new growth forecast would be included in a
revision of the budget law to be reviewed by the cabinet on Feb.
8, which will also include the details of a financial
transactions tax outlined by President Nicolas Sarkozy on
Sunday.
The tax, which will be levied on stocks, high frequency
trading and naked Credit Default Swaps (CDS) - taking out a form
of insurance against default without holding the underlying
security - is due to take effect from August 1 and should raise
1 billion euros a year.
($1 = 0.7615 euros)
