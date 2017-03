DUBLIN Jan 18 France will not be able to log economic growth until the euro zone does too, the country's finance minister said on Friday, adding that things were looking up for the 17-country bloc.

"France will be unable to return to growth unless the euro area pulls out of recession," Pierre Moscovici said in a speech in Dublin.

"Things are looking up for the euro area... The euro zone and Europe is in better shape, stability is no longer in balance after we found agreement on Greece and banking supervision. Today I would say there are no doubts about the future existence" of the euro zone, he said.