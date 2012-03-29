PARIS, March 29 A French court on Thursday convicted perfume-maker Jean-Paul Guerlain of making racist insults in a televised interview in 2010 in which he used the term "negro" to describe how hard he had worked to succeed in his career.

The 75-year-old former head of Guerlain perfumes and heir to the cosmetics empire, was ordered to pay a 6,000 euro ($8,000) fine and 6,000 euros in legal fees to the three anti-racist organisations -- SOS Racism, the International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism (LICRA) and the Movement Against Racism and for Friendship between Peoples (MRAP).

The case related to an interview on French national television in October 2010, in which Guerlain discussed how he had created the celebrated perfume Samsara.

"For once, I started to work like a negro. I don't know if negroes have always worked that much, but you know...," he told the interviewer at the time.

Guerlain is also being sued in a separate case for allegedly making racist comments to two employees of Caribbean origin on a Eurostar train on Feb. 24, 2012.

Guerlain is France's oldest perfume house, founded in 1828 by Pierre Francois-Pascal Guerlain. It was bought in 1994 by luxury goods group LVMH. ($1 = 0.7532 euros) (Reporting By Thierry Leveque; Writing by Vicky Buffery)