(Updates with woman being searched for, adds quote)
PARIS Jan 28 A man was arrested carrying two
handguns and a copy of the Koran at the Disneyland Paris
amusement park outside Paris on Thursday, French officials said.
France remains in a state of emergency after Islamist gunmen
and suicide bombers killed 130 people in a series of jihadist
attacks in and near Paris in November last year.
A police source said the 28-year-old man of European origin
arrested at Disneyland had been carrying the guns, one of them
an automatic handgun, concealed in a bag with the religious
text.
The Interior Ministry said police were also searching for a
woman who may have been with the man, correcting a previous
statement that she had been arrested.
"Firearms were discovered in the bags of a man as he went
through the metal detector during a routine security check at
one of our hotels," Disneyland Paris spokesman Francois Banon
said.
Euro Disney, whose main shareholder is U.S.-based
Walt Disney Co, runs the amusement park.
The man was unknown to police before the incident at the
park's New York Hotel, the source said.
(Reporting by Simon Carraud, Additional reporting by Matthias
Blamont; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose/Ruth
Pitchford)