Rugby-Ireland crush Italy in bonus-point try fest
ROME, Feb 11 Ireland recorded their biggest ever Six Nations victory as they smashed Italy 63-10 in Rome on Saturday, running in nine tries and earning the tournament’s first attacking bonus point.
PARIS Nov 4 Fans of French rugby club Dax are celebrating the recovery of their website after a shutdown caused by a hacker who seemingly mistook it for an offshoot of the German stock market index, the DAX.
Supporters of Dax rugby club in southwestern France posted messages blaming the two-week interruption on a "spotty young Teuton" and welcomed the windfall of media publicity for their site, allezdax.com.
"Hacked but famous," one fan said in a post on the website. "If any anti-piracy software vendors want to team up, we're on for it, but German adolescents please stay away."
One site administrator told French media the German hackers had flooded it with insults in the belief that it was part of the DAX share market rather than the rugby fan club from Dax, a small French spa town of 20,000 people. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Jon Hemming)
CARDIFF, Feb 11 Wales suffered a blow ahead of their Six Nations game with England on Saturday when winger George North failed a late fitness test and will be replaced by Alex Cuthbert on the right wing.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between Italy and Ireland on Saturday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy Italy : 1-Andrea Lovotti, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 4-Marco Fuser, 5-Dries van Schalkwyk, 6-Maxime Mbanda;7-Simone Favaro, 8-Sergio Parisse (capt);9-Edoardo Gori, 10-Carlo Canna, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 12-Luke McLean, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti;14-Angelo Esposito 15-Edoardo Padovani Replacements: 16-Ornel Gega, 17-Sami Panico, 18-Dario