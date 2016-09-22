PARIS, Sept 22 France will vastly reduce the
size of its welfare budget deficit in 2017, Health Minister
Marisol Touraine told newspaper Les Echos on Thursday, saying
cost cuts had "saved" the social security system.
The annual deficit in the welfare budget, which pays for
healthcare and benefits payments, is set to fall to 400 million
euros ($448 million)in 2017 from 3.4 billion euros in 2016, the
minister said.
"We'll have saved the 'Sécu'", Touraine said, using the
French diminutive for the body created after World War Two.
The savings should help the Socialist government which has
pledged to bring down the overall budget deficit to 2.7 percent
of gross domestic product next year.
Cost-cutting measures have included a lowering of drugs
reimbursements, a decrease of allowances for wealthier families
and a cheaper functioning of hospitals, Touraine said.
However, the annual deficit of the so-called Old-age
Solidarity Fund, which guarantees a minimum means of
subsistence when the retirement pension is insufficient, is set
to remain stable in 2016 and 2017 at 3.8 billion euros.
France's overall budget deficit rose to more than 7 percent
of GDP in 2009 and last year was down to 3.5 percent, the euro
zone's fourth-highest.
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
