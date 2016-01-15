BRIEF-Cyanotech and co's former CEO enters into settlement agreement
* Cyanotech - co and Brent Bailey, former CEO, entered into settlement agreement resolving disputes with respect to separation agreement dated March 31, 2016
PARIS Jan 15 Six people are seriously ill after taking part in a medical trial for an unnamed European laboratory to test a new drug, France's health ministry said on Friday.
The ministry did not say what the medecine was intended to be used for, but said the six patients, one of whom was in a coma, had been in good health until taking the oral medication.
"This test was carried out at a private establishment specialised in carrying out clinical trials," the ministry said.
All trials on the drug at the clinic in Rennes in Brittany have now been suspended. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose)
* Cyanotech - co and Brent Bailey, former CEO, entered into settlement agreement resolving disputes with respect to separation agreement dated March 31, 2016
April 11 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's drug to treat tardive dyskinesia, a side effect of antipsychotic medications characterized by uncontrolled movement of the face and body, the company said. The drug, Ingrezza, is the first treatment to be approved for the irreversible disorder, which occurs in 5 percent to 8 percent of patients taking antipsychotic drugs. Ingrezza is the company's first commercial product.