PARIS May 29 France has signed a deal to buy 34 twin-engine, medium-sized NH90 military helicopters from the NHIndustries joint venture, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

NHIndustries is 62.5 percent owned by EADS helicopter unit Eurocopter, 32 percent owned by Italian defence group Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland unit and 5.5 percent owned by Stork Fokker.

The unit price of the NH90 is 28.6 million euros, according to a French Senate report, giving the deal a total value of around 972.4 million euros ($1.26 billion).