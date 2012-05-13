* Hollande picks Citroen for his big day
* Carmakers' restructuring plans in focus
* Holland seen falling out with Peugeot
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, May 13 Francois Hollande will arrive at
his first appearance as French president in one of Citroen's
flagship cars, handing the struggling company some welcome
television exposure.
Hollande has picked out a hybrid from PSA Peugeot Citroen's
upscale DS line for the ride to his inauguration on
Tuesday - a seemingly auspicious start to relations between
France's biggest automaker and its new Socialist head of state.
Few doubt they are bound to degenerate fast. Restructuring
by Peugeot will test Hollande's determination to avoid factory
closures and layoffs, and the company's smaller domestic rival
Renault may follow suit.
"The honeymoon will be very short if there is one at all,"
said economist Denis Ferrand, managing director of Paris think
tank COE-Rexecode.
"The decline in France's industrial competitiveness is the
fundamental issue facing Hollande, and it's particularly
impressive in the auto sector."
The week before his May 6 victory over centre-right
incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, Hollande said companies that had
postponed job cuts until after the election should think again.
"We're not going to let our arrival be the trigger for
redundancies," he told French daily Le Parisien. "We won't
accept them without reacting."
In a document leaked last June, Peugeot executives had
outlined plans to close the Aulnay plant near Paris - and warned
that an announcement would be impossible before the election due
to political sensitivities.
Chief Executive Philippe Varin later acknowledged that
Aulnay's future was in doubt beyond 2014, while insisting no
decision had been made.
"There's a European problem with overcapacity," Peugeot
spokesman Jonathan Goodman said, declining to comment on
individual sites. "We and other manufacturers have to look at
the various options."
As soon as one major European automaker announces closures,
others including Renault are likely to be forced to follow, the
car maker's chief Carlos Ghosn said in March.
Peugeot, a distant number two to Volkswagen in
Europe, needs to shrink or close underused French plants to stem
losses compounded by the weak domestic economy and collapsing
demand in Spain and Italy, its other core European markets.
With its shares trading at their lowest since 1986, the
Paris-based company is freezing investment, selling assets
including its headquarters and pursuing an alliance with General
Motors as it prepares factory cuts.
Peugeot and Renault's combined French workforce has shrunk
by one-fifth over four years to about 155,000. But the auto
industry as a whole - including suppliers, showrooms and garages
- still provides close to 10 percent of the country's private
sector jobs, according to official data.
Domestic production will dwindle, both car makers say, until
the government cuts employment taxes that have inflated overall
labour costs to match Germany's. Marques like VW, Audi and BMW
can stay profitable with higher payroll costs because
they command better prices.
Hollande has dismissed Sarkozy's campaign proposals for
increased sales taxes to fund a cut in employer charges,
reducing labour costs. Instead he wants to raise taxes on larger
companies.
"Labour costs are not the determining factor for French
competitiveness," said economist Elie Cohen, an adviser to
Hollande.
"France has suffered the worst deindustrialisation by far
among western countries in the past two decades," Cohen told
Reuters.
"Everyone would have applauded if we'd replaced industrial
jobs with hi-tech jobs, but we've replaced them with cleaning
ladies."
The French state has a 15 percent stake in Renault, but no
holding in Peugeot. Renault, however, has moved more production
abroad in recent years - a trend that has accelerated with a
recent factory opening in Tangiers, Morocco.
French sites accounted for 21.6 percent of Renault's global
production in the first quarter, down from 24.1 percent the
previous year. Peugeot's domestic share of production was 40.8
percent, up 3.3 percentage points.
In small cars and subcompacts, which Peugeot still assembles
in France, almost half its production capacity is idle, Barclays
Capital analyst Michael Tyndall said.
"The company recognise that reductions can't be avoided, but
I struggle to see how it will get them past the unions," Tyndall
added.
Hollande is already under pressure from his core left-wing
constituency. Aulnay workers picketing his pre-election debate
against Sarkozy won the promise of a presidential audience early
in his administration.
"Monsieur Hollande gave us his word," said Bruno Lemerle, a
CGT union official at Peugeot. "We expect him to keep that
promise and throw the government's weight behind us, so that
Aulnay has a future."
Hollande's narrow 3.3 percent winning margin may herald a
more cautious, centrist stance. He has so far stopped short of
promising to keep Aulnay open.
Much could depend on the ministerial appointments expected
the day after his inauguration, and on the outcome of
parliamentary elections in June.
Few can imagine a return to the interventionism seen under
President Francois Mitterrand, Hollande's former mentor, who
nationalised swathes of the economy in the 1980s.
Hollande's choice of car, for one thing, is closer to
Sarkozy's preferred Citroen C6 than the Renault Safrane used by
Mitterrand during much of his presidency.
Charles de Gaulle also travelled in the original DS - an
iconic model bearing little resemblance to its modern-day
namesakes - and survived a 1962 assassination attempt when a
hail of bullets failed to halt the car.
France's former president was saved by a Citroen, but
observers wonder whether Hollande can return the favour.
"He has to live up to the promises made to his voters while
making national champions more competitive," Barclays Capital's
Tyndall said. "It's a borderline-impossible task."
