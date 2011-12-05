BERLIN Dec 5 French Socialist Francois Hollande said on Monday he wants the European Central Bank to step up its role in fighting the euro zone debt crisis if he wins presidential elections next year.

Hollande, speaking at the German opposition Social Democrat (SPD) party conference in Berlin, also said a financial transaction tax should be introduced immediately and he spoke out in favour of euro bonds.

"I accept (the ECB's) independence but at the same time I want it to pay more attention to the situation in the real economy," Hollande said. "I hope that it extends its role as lender and acts efficiently against speculation in the framework of its current statutes."

The ECB has been reluctant to commit to buying bonds in large quantities like the "quantitative easing" carried out by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

Germany's government has rejected what it sees as quick fixes to the euro zone crisis, such as massive U.S.-style money printing by the ECB or issuing joint euro zone bonds.

Chancellor Angela Merkel travelled to Paris on Monday to outline joint proposals with Sarkozy for treaty changes to create coercive central EU powers to reject national budgets and impose automatic sanctions on serial deficit sinners.

Berlin and Paris agreed late last month to stop arguing in public about whether the ECB should do more in the crisis, saying they trusted the independent central bank, and would not touch its inflation-fighting mandate when they propose changes to the EU's treaty.

Hollande said Europe could not be reduced just to austerity measures and that a treaty change would not be the solution.

"Forward escape is dangerous, for one thing because working out a new treaty would take time ..., and secondly because a transfer of sovereignty ... would strengthen the fear of democratic disempowerment, something many people would not accept."

Five months from election, Hollande is still leading in polls, but his lead has shrunk as euphoria over his victory in a left-wing primary contest fades and centre-right President Nicolas Sarkozy stages a comeback. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Mark Heinrich)