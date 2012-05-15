PARIS May 15 French President Francois Hollande
said on Tuesday that he would urge his country's European
partners to back a pact that coupled the goals of deficit
reduction and economic stimulus.
Socialist Hollande made the comment in a swearing-in speech
ahead of a trip to Berlin where he will urge German Chancellor
Angela Merkel to adjust a fiscal pact agreed by European leaders
last March to include a pro-growth commitment.
"I will propose to my European partners a pact that ties
the necessary reduction of deficit to the indispensable
stimulation of the economy," said Hollande, who won a May 6
election and replaced Nicolas Sarkozy as of Tuesday morning.
(Reporting by Brian Love; editing by Geert De Clercq)