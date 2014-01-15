BERLIN Jan 15 The German government welcomed a series of economic policy proposals from French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday, describing them as an important step.

"The French president made important announcements yesterday, particularly in the area of economic and financial policy," government spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz told a news conference. "Germany and Europe have a great interest in strong economic cooperation and an economically strong France."

A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry added: "We have a great deal of respect for the efforts and reform measures that have been announced."