UPDATE 3-RWE can cut Innogy stake as M&A report lifts shares
* Morgan Stanley analysts say deal would make sense (Adds context on Engie, analyst comment, share price)
PARIS Jan 14 French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that France and Germany should harmonise corporate taxes and proposed a joint Franco-German company to drive the switch to renewable energy modeled on European planemaker Airbus.
"We have to create a convergence in tax policies, starting with corporation tax," Hollande told a news conference, adding that the new German coalition's decision to create a minimum wage was a first step.
"We are very satisfied with Airbus," he said, referring to the European-owned plane maker. "The idea is to make a big French-German company for the energy transition." (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Edited by Paul Taylor)
* Morgan Stanley analysts say deal would make sense (Adds context on Engie, analyst comment, share price)
BEIJING, March 14 China said on Tuesday it was waiting for an official word on why Japan plans to send its largest warship on a three-month tour through the South China Sea, but that it hopes Japan can be responsible.
DUBAI, March 14 State-owned Qatargas said on Tuesday it had agreed to increase the volume of liquefied natural gas which it supplies to Polish Oil and Gas Co to 2 million tonnes per year.