* Hollande shows he can be as hyperactive as predecessor
* Socialist makes deft debut on international stage
* Diplomatic debut should serve Socialists in assembly vote
* Disgruntled public will keep honeymoon period short
By Catherine Bremer
PARIS, May 25 Socialist President Francois
Hollande has defied critics who considered him an inexperienced
lightweight by starting with a burst of globetrotting activity
and standing up to Berlin and Washington on euro and foreign
policy.
Placid and slow-paced by nature, Hollande has packed in
visits to Berlin, Washington, Camp David, Chicago, Brussels and
Kabul in his first 10 days in office, a timetable worthy of his
hyperactive conservative predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy.
The man Socialist Party leader and political rival Martine
Aubry has described as spineless even challenged German
Chancellor Angela Merkel by pushing for euro zone bonds and told
NATO partners he would end France's Afghanistan mission early.
On Friday, Hollande made a flying visit to Afghanistan,
dropping in on French troops stationed in the volatile Kapisa
province and meeting President Hamid Karzai for the second time,
after they met briefly in Chicago last week.
Earlier this week he met Morocco's King Mohammed in Paris,
telephoned Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and held a
flurry of bilaterals around an informal EU leaders summit in
Brussels, where he pushed the divisive issue of euro bonds.
While most of the meetings have been on the presidential
agenda for weeks, Hollande handled them with aplomb for a man
with no ministerial experience, sounding firm but non combative.
His performance should score him points ahead of June's
parliamentary election, when his Socialist Party, puffed up from
its first presidential election victory since 1988, looks set to
wrench seats from conservatives now riven with infighting.
"It would be churlish to give him anything but pretty high
marks right now," said Nicholas Dungan, a senior fellow at the
Atlantic Council, a think tank in Washington, who has close ties
with France.
"He's doing his job and he's doing the international stuff
really well. This is going to have an impact on the legislative
election because if he shows he is carrying out his duties then
the people will want to give him a mandate to govern."
SHORT GRACE PERIOD
Hollande has inherited a country deeply resentful of three
years of economic gloom and an unemployment rate of almost 10
percent overall and nearing 22 percent for people under-25.
He can only get going on domestic policy efforts, such as a
tax reform and job creation initiatives, once the cabinet is
finalised after the two-round legislative vote on June 10 and
17, hence his focus on earning his diplomatic stripes.
Political commentators have mostly given the thumbs up to
his decision to stand his ground with allies such as Merkel and
U.S. President Barack Obama while at the same time avoiding any
serious confrontation.
"Hollande clearly believes that one of Sarkozy's fundamental
errors was that he spoke too loudly and too often. He will
underscore the contrast (between them) by speaking softly and -
presumably - carrying a big stick," Harvard academic Arthur
Goldhammer wrote in his French Politics blog.
"He held firm on his commitment to withdraw French troops
from Afghanistan while speaking rather softly about the move so
as not to ruffle too many feathers," he noted.
Even conservative opponents could find little to criticise.
Outgoing defence minister Gerard Longuet sniffed on Friday
that he was glad to see Hollande using the same words, "orderly"
and "coordinated" that he himself had used over the Afghan
pullout, even if it was a pity he was ending the mission early.
In Brussels, Hollande quipped at a late-night news
conference that other EU leaders had berated him much harder
than Merkel during dinner talks for pushing the idea of
mutualised euro zone debt, which Berlin opposes for now.
"It's a different approach," and aide accompanying Hollande
told reporters. "He is not in a confrontational mindset. He
didn't arrive brandishing a Kalashnikov."
The presidential election on May 6 was tighter than
pollsters predicted and was more of a reflection of an
anti-Sarkozy sentiment than a swinging endorsement of Hollande,
a lifelong party official with an economics background.
Yet Hollande endeared himself to many when he insisted on
standing up in an open-topped car to wave to bystanders during a
inauguration parade down the Champs Elysees in Paris despite a
sudden rainstorm that drenched him to the skin.
In keeping with his Mr. Normal image, he shunned the
presidential jet for his Brussels trip and took an express train
with dozens of other commuters, prompting Le Monde cartoonist
Plantu to sketch him leaving Afghanistan in an old Citroen car.
His honeymoon could be short, however, according to a
popularity poll that indicated voters were impatient to see him
implement policies such as public sector job creation.
The Ipsos survey found only 53 percent of respondents
approved of Hollande's actions so far while 27 percent were
critical. In comparison, Sarkozy enjoyed an approval rating of
64 percent two weeks after his 2007 election.
"The way things work in Brussels allows people to make grand
promises then come back and say the talks were complicated. Just
because he puts ideas on the table doesn't mean they'll go
anywhere," said Christopher Bickerton, an associate professor of
international relations at Sciences Po university.
"What he's doing this week is common currency for an
incoming head of state. What the French people will judge him on
in six months' time is what his government does to solve
problems like unemployment which have not disappeared."
(Reporting By Catherine Bremer)