By Mark John
PARIS, Jan 15 French business raised doubts on
Wednesday over Socialist President Francois Hollande's plan for
public spending cuts and structural reform to revive the euro
zone's second largest economy.
His allies hailed a new "social democrat" vision for France
but unions said they were worried about job cuts to the army of
state sector workers and far-left politicians accused him of a
sell-out as he moved towards the political centre.
Moreover, his aides said only 49 billion euros of the 53
billion in cuts he had announced had so far been confirmed,
although they promised more cuts would come.
Hollande, who has not denied magazine allegations last week
of an affair with actress, deflected questions on his personal
life at a marathon news conference on Tuesday unveiling plans to
find at least 50 billion euros of spending cuts between
2015-2017 and cut corporate charges by 30 billion euros.
The European Commission said the moves should make French
business more competitive. While France's main employers' group
broadly welcomed the plan, it rejected his call for companies to
commit to specific targets for new hires.
"What exactly is the magnitude of the structural reforms he
announced? We need to have a clarification," said Medef
president Pierre Gattaz, who has suggested the French private
sector could create an extra one million jobs if freed from
excessive charges.
Critics say French public spending at around 57 percent of
national output - some 12 points more than in neighbouring
Germany - is too high while the national audit office has said
that French debt at 93.4 percent of GDP is "in the danger zone".
But Hollande's plans prompted an onslaught of criticism from
France's hard left and even from the far-right National Front's
Marine Le Pen, who said he converted to "ultra-liberal"
economics.
"It's called social democracy ... and social democracy is on
the left," Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici, a centrist leader
in Hollande's Socialist Party, told LCI television.
"What is being proposed is a social compromise ... it is an
acceleration, an amplification of our line," he replied when
asked if Hollande - who in his 2012 campaign called the world of
finance his "enemy" - had committed a U-turn.
Hollande spoke on Tuesday of 18 billion euros in spending
cuts for each of 2015 and 2016 and 17 billion in 2017 for a
total of 53 billion. A presidential aide said on Wednesday that
spending plans so far included the full 2015 and 2016 cuts and
13 billion in cuts for 2017, for a total of 49 billion.
While that would be no more than savings already announced
by Hollande's government in previous packages, the aide said
more measures were still being discussed.
"We will do more in order to ease the (tax) burden," the
official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said. A
second source said the spending plans would be revised in the
coming months after consultations with experts.
A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said the
proposals were "important" and Berlin had "a great deal of
respect for the efforts and reform measures that have been
announced."
"U-TURN OF WORDS"?
For over two-and-a-half hours on Tuesday, Hollande batted
away questions about a celebrity magazine's revelations of a
liaison with a French film actress and the future of his
relationship with official partner Valerie Trierweiler.
The setpiece event was intended to expand on Hollande's
conviction that "supply-side socialism" is needed to reform the
euro zone's second largest economy while preserving a generous
welfare model cherished by most French.
"A U-turn of words", the right-leaning Le Figaro newspaper
said in its Wednesday edition. "Hollande set free", the
left-wing Liberation daily said.
But while Hollande largely succeeded in ensuring domestic
headlines focused on his economic plans rather than private
life, the reaction among reform advocates was more mitigated.
The planned cuts to spending amount to some 18 billion euros
a year for 2015, 2016, and 2017 - little higher than an existing
rhythm set to shave 15 billion euros this year.
Moreover Hollande said the 30-billion-euro tax reduction to
companies by alleviating them of the need to pay family benefit
contributions by 2017 could be partly counter-financed by
re-diverting 20 billion euros of existing tax credits.
"So the net win is only of the order of 10 billion euros
whereas we were after 80," said Gattaz.
Hollande's suggestion that France could find savings by
rationalising its multi-layered system of local government also
raised concerns among trade unions over the fate of some 5.3
million "fonctionnaire" public sector workers.
Budget Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said the government would
not repeat an attrition policy tried out by conservative
ex-leader Nicolas Sarkozy to replace only one out of two
departing state sector workers.
However the moderate CFDT union that has backed Hollande's
reforms up till now warned in a statement that it would watch
closely any impact on staffing levels.
Independent economists welcomed Hollande's recognition of
the need to cut spending but questioned whether the volume of
cuts will be delivered and sufficient to mark a change.
"2014 could be a window of opportunity for Hollande," said
Christian Schulz, senior economist at German bank Berenberg.
"Convincing the left wing of his party and the unions of the
need for supply-side reforms should be easier in times of high
unemployment and economic underperformance," he added.
Germany's conservative Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung noted
that Hollande had "abandoned the balancing act" within his own
party by coming out as a social democrat rather than a
left-leaning socialist.
But it added: "In Europe, and especially in Berlin, people
will be watching closely to see if he can stay the course with
his shift."
