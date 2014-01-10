PARIS Jan 10 French President Francois Hollande
has complained of breach of privacy and is considering legal
action after French magazine Closer alleged he was having an
affair with an actress, a source in his office said on Friday.
"Francois Hollande greatly deplores the invasion of his
privacy, to which he has a right as any other citizen does. He
is studying what action, including legal action, to take
following this publication," the source said.
The weekly tabloid earlier published a 7-page photo spread
of comings and goings outside a Parisian apartment block to
support its allegation.
The pictures showed the arrival of one man resembling one of
Hollande's bodyguards, a second man - which it purported was
Hollande - arriving and leaving on a scooter and unidentifiable
in a black helmet.
A woman who the publication alleged was actress Julie Gayet
was also seen arriving at and leaving the same apartment.
