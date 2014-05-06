* Two years after election, Hollande says should have acted
more decisively
* Radio listeners challenge him over unemployment, taxes
* Hollande says he "is not deaf," will speed up reforms
By Ingrid Melander
PARIS, May 6 France's most unpopular president
in decades said on Tuesday he had some regrets and understood
voters had doubts at a time of crisis - and pledged to respond
by accelerating reforms to put the country back on track.
Launching a fresh bid to reconnect with disgruntled voters
on the second anniversary of his election, Francois Hollande
allowed himself to be questioned in a rare one-hour live radio
interview by listeners angry with high unemployment and taxes.
The Socialist leader, whose popularity has fallen to record
lows over higher taxes, rampant unemployment and squabbles among
ministers, told the show broadcast on RMC radio and BFM TV that
he understood voters had doubts when times were tough. He asked
to be judged at the end of his five-year mandate.
"I do have regrets. I could have gone faster, I could have
done more to alert the French people about how serious the
situation was. I could have reacted more quickly on some
debates," he said in a rare display of regret for a president in
office.
Hollande broke yet another unpopularity record in a CSA poll
published late on Monday, which showed only one in five voters
trust him, the lowest score on record for a French leader.
But he said he had his eye on making a difference by the end
of his term in 2017 and not on opinion polls.
When asked if he had lost touch with voters and acted like
an amateur, he brushed aside the accusation, which stemmed from
a widespread voter feeling that his two first years in power
were ones of drift and uncertainty over issues ranging from
taxation to immigration.
"You say there has been some amateurism over the past two
years," he said. "Amateurism when I got involved in pulling the
euro zone out of its crisis? Amateurism when I decided to
intervene in Mali when no one else did and terrorism was on the
path to win there?
"I have had to deal with the euro zone's worst crisis ever
... do you think you do that by walking the streets and shaking
people's hands?"
Having failed to fulfil his pledge to bring unemployment
down by the end of 2013, Hollande said that remained his number
one priority.
"NOTHING TO LOSE"
Hollande's listeners included pensioners, unemployed people
and business owners. They complained about tax hikes and high
unemployment and asked him to do much more to help them.
A 61-year-old woman asked him if he could live on her
pension of 662 euros ($920) a month: he said he could not, that
it would be tough for anyone and that he was trying to help
pensioners.
In probably one of the most unexpected questions to be put
to a French president, a stay-at-home mum angry with school
reform asked if his objective was to make France a world
champion in Zumba dance and the first exporter of macramé
knotted fabric. He simply asked her not to ridicule
extra-curricular activities.
Hollande, who made no comment about Monday's European Union
warning that France would miss its 2015 budget deficit target
unless it made rapid policy adjustments, vowed to do more.
"I hear the anger, I am not deaf. We must act even faster,"
he said. "I have nothing to lose."
($1 = 0.7205 Euros)
