PARIS, Sept 9 French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday his government was likely to revise down its 2013 economic growth forecast to around 0.8 percent from an existing estimate of 1.2 percent.

"It will be below 1 percent, most likely 0.8 percent," Hollande said in an interview with TF1 television.

Economists had widely expected the government to lower its 2013 growth forecast in line with more pessimistic market estimates when it presents its budget bill at the end of this month.