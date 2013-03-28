UPDATE 1-France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward crisis meeting
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
PARIS, March 28 President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that the French will have to work longer to qualify for a full pension under an upcoming overhaul of the overstretched retirement system.
"As we are living longer, we are going to have to have longer contribution periods," Hollande said on France 2 television, asked in an interview what changes he will make in a pension reform likely for next year.
"There will be a discussion on the terms, on contributions, indexing to inflation and lengthening the contribution period," he said.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme