PARIS, June 15 French President Francois Hollande said on Monday he had "big hopes" for future export contracts of Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets.

"We have big hopes for commercial successes of the Rafale," Hollande told reporters on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, adding that he hoped deals would be concluded in the coming weeks or months.

France has this year already concluded deals for jets to Egypt and Qatar and is a finalising a contract in India. It is currently in talks with the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Geert De Clercq)