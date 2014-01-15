PARIS Jan 15 The French government's plan to
rein in public spending over the 2015-2017 period has not yet
been changed, a presidential source said on Wednesday, a day
after Francois Hollande announced 50 billion euros in spending
cuts over the period.
The official said the plan remained under current budget
projections to find annual savings of 18 billion euros ($24.64
billion)in both 2015 and 2016, followed by 13 billion euros in
2017.
In a news conference on Tuesday, Hollande had mentioned 17
billion euros of savings in 2017 in addition to the 18 billion
euros in 2015 and 2016.
The source said that the pace would allow France to keep its
commitments to reduce its deficit, but that more would probably
be done and further details would come by March.