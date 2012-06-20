BRIEF-Trinity Place Holdings says entered into two secured lines of credit aggregating $12.0 million
* Trinity Place Holdings says entered into two secured lines of credit aggregating $12.0 million, with Sterling National Bank as lender
TOULOUSE, France, June 20 A man claiming to be a member of al Qaeda has taken several hostages in a bank in the southwestern French city of Toulouse, a police union source said on Wednesday.
The source said the man had fired a shot and could be holding up to four people. The Interior Ministry was not immediately available to comment.
In March, an al Qaeda-inspired gunman shot dead three soldiers, a rabbi and three Jewish children in Toulouse. The man was later shot dead by police after a standoff at his home in the city.
(Reporting by Guillaume Serries and Gerard Bon in Paris; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Trinity Place Holdings says entered into two secured lines of credit aggregating $12.0 million, with Sterling National Bank as lender
* Atlas Financial Holdings provides selected preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
BRASILIA, Feb 22 Brazil's central bank maintained the pace of interest rate cuts on Wednesday, resisting pressure to further step up monetary easing to pull Latin America's economy out of its worst recession on record.