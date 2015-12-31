UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Dec 31 Hotels and restaurants in Paris are still suffering in the wake of last month's Islamist militant attacks with bookings for New Year celebrations down 30-40 percent, a hotel federation said.
The French capital has been on high alert since Islamic State militants killed 130 people in shootings and suicide bombings on Nov. 13.
"Bookings for the year-end weekend are down 30-40 percent," Evelyne Maes, head of the UMIH-Paris-Ile de France hotel federation, told Reuters.
Authorities in Paris, with an eye on security following the November attacks, are shortening a New Year video light show at the Arc de Triomphe at midnight on Thursday and cancelling a firework display to keep crowds down.
France, which has been struggling to revive its economy, is the most-visited country in the world, with Paris hosting 32.2 million visitors last year. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by David Clarke)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.