* VAT tax cut lowers rate to 5 pct from 7 pct as of 2014

* Housing construction collapsing as weak economy weighs

* Tax cut to cost French budget 660 million euros annually (Adds details on cost to budget, developer's reaction)

By Emmanuel Jarry and Julien Ponthus

ALFORTVILLE, France, March 21 France will cut the value-added tax for new social housing construction to 5 percent next January to help address a chronic shortage of affordable homes, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

In return for the cut, from a current 7 percent, the companies that manage public housing must commit to build a total of 150,000 new homes per year, Hollande said during a trip to the Val-de-Marne region near Paris.

The measure is aimed at creating 45,000 jobs and would lead to an additional 22,500 subsidised homes per year, according to a document distributed by Hollande's government.

Hollande also said he plans to issue decrees to cut red tape and simplify the norms surrounding new construction, which have been a major obstacle to new projects in the past.

The measures are expected to cost 660 million euros ($855 million) per year, adding to fiscal strains when Hollande's government is struggling to cut spending to bring its budget deficit under control.

Reports about Hollande's "emergency plan" for housing last week bolstered shares in property company Nexity, whose shares are up nearly 13 percent this year.

The shares were up 0.5 percent at 1123 GMT, outperforming the French SBF120 stock index.

A lack of suitable housing in key markets has long propped up prices though they have begun gently declining over the last year as a weak economy puts many would-be buyers' plans on hold.

The shortage has helped drive house prices in Paris up by 95 percent over the last decade and 71 percent nationally.

Hollande has set a target of 500,000 new homes - 150,000 of them social housing - to be built annually over the course of his five-year mandate.

However, construction activity is collapsing with new housing starts down 20 percent in January compared with the same period a year earlier.

"It's good that there's been a recognition of the urgent need to take measures to revive construction because the beginning of the year has been extremely weak," the head of property developer Bouygues Immobilier, Francois Bertiere, told Reuters.

With his approval ratings at a record low after not even a year in office, Hollande is eager to show voters he can help ease their pain in a weak economy. They are growing increasingly frustrated over his lack of success on promises to bring down unemployment, which has reached its highest level in more than 13 years.

Hollande's initiative came a day after Britain announced moves to help struggling home buyers and revive its real estate market. A 3.5 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) programme over three years will offer shared equity loans for new-build homes worth less than 600,000 pounds, allowing them to be bought with a 5 percent deposit.

(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Stephen Nisbet)