* Mortgage lending plunges by 43 bln euros in May
* Drop comes after new law boosts sellers paperwork
* Weak housing investment weighing on French growth
PARIS, June 30 French mortgage lending dropped
by 43 billion euros last month despite record low interest
rates, data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday, as
realtors said a surge in sellers' paperwork burden was hitting
transactions.
Such a large drop, nearly five percent over one month, is
unprecedented for the French mortgage market and brought lending
to its lowest level since October 2012.
That is bad news for the euro zone's second-biggest economy,
which stagnated in the first quarter of the year in part because
household investment in real estate fell 2.6 percent.

Mortgage lending slumped even though French would-be
home-buyers with solid finances can get a loan at record low
interest rates, according to data from the Observatoire Credit
Logement home loan guarantee body.
The drop comes after a new law came into force in April,
requiring a huge increase in the amount of paperwork required to
sell an apartment, including annual records from the owners
cooperatives meetings and various certificates.
"Gathering the documents is extremely complicated and as a
result a sales promise now reaches 650 pages where it was only
about a hundred six months ago," said Laurent Vimont, the
president of the Century 21 France realtors chain.
The number of real estate transactions involving apartments
is falling fast, down 10 percent in the second quarter, weighing
on the overall volume of real estate transactions, Vimont said.
As a result of the new law, the average time it takes for a
home sale to go through has reached 93 days, the highest on
record apart from when it reached 96 days in 2009 during the
worst of the financial crisis, according to Century 21's data.
With real estate agents and sellers up in arms, the
government has hinted that it might ease the paperwork burden as
part of wider effort to trim back on red-tape strangling the
housing market.
The ECB's data comes from the Bank of France, which will
publish its own figures using a slightly different parameter on
July 7.
