* France expected to go ahead and open up sector -sources
* Ex-state monopoly EDF seen well placed to win tenders
By Muriel Boselli and Marion Douet
PARIS, Sept 2 France's audit court urged the
government to pursue a much delayed plan to open part of its
hydropower sector to competition in order to provide a source of
state revenue.
Many utilities and big electricity consumers have expressed
an interest in France's hydroelectric sector, which is dominated
by former state monopoly EDF, given that the cost of
facilities that can run for decades has mostly been recouped.
But while bidding for the rights to operate capacity
totalling 5,300 megawatts, the equivalent of five small nuclear
reactors, was supposed to take place between 2010 and 2013 and
contracts awarded between 2013 and 2015, none of the tenders has
yet been launched.
Many voices in the Socialist government, in office since May
2012, oppose opening up the sector, arguing that the French
populace, who financed hydropower stations through their taxes,
should continue to benefit from the cheap electricity.
But the court said in a note to the finance, energy and
budget ministers on June 21, which was released on Monday, that
"delays and hesitation" from the government were causing an
increasing loss in potential earnings for state coffers.
The court said that with the 2006 financing law that set up
a royalty system for renewed concessions, the state should have
earned more from those than it had.
"Generally speaking, out of the 520 million euros ($685.7
million) of theoretical revenue from concessions, the state only
received, in 2012, 180 million euros, which were paid by the
Compagnie Nationale du Rhone (a GDF Suez subsidiary),"
the court said in the note.
"The court can only but observe that those delays and
hesitations in the competition procedure, despite legislative
texts adopted in 1993, 2000, 2004, 2006 and 2008, generate an
increasing loss in earnings for public finances," it said.
A new revenue stream for France may be more than welcome for
French President Francois Hollande, who has been battling to
guide Europe's second-biggest economy out of its slump while
stemming the high public spending and borrowing that fed into
the euro zone crisis.
LITTLE CHOICE LEFT
"The delays disrupt and discourage potential candidates for
the concessions, which are up for renewal. They criticise the
lack of clear strategy from the state," the court said.
In response, the ministers said opening up France's
hydropower concessions was the most solid option and that the
first tenders could be held next year.
"Withough prejudging the conclusions of the parliamentary
investigation, it seems that at this point opening up to
competition seems to be the most robust judicial solution to
maximse returns on the national hydropower estate," the
ministers said in a letter published on Monday.
Several sources close to the matter said the government now
had little choice but to hold the tenders.
A senior industry source said there was no question that
competition would have a place, but that EDF was well placed to
win the tenders.
Some 80 percent of state-owned concessions are now managed
by EDF and 12 percent indirectly by GDF Suez.
In 2010, over 400 hydroelectric concessions accounted for
24,300 MW, nearly half the capacity of France's 58 nuclear power
plants and 20 percent of France's electricity capacity.
"EDF, the current franchise holder, is a great asset when
there is a tender, because it already has a good relationship
with all parties involved," the industry source said.
Swedish energy firm Vattenfall, which had formed a
consortium with French train operator SNCF, has closed its Paris
office, which had dedicated a team of 10 people to prepare for a
competitive opening of hydropower concessions.
This has left, among others, German utility E.ON
and Hydrocop Concessions, a group of eight energy distributors
in France, to bid for contracts if the government does
liberalise the sector.
($1 = 0.7584 euros)
