PARIS Dec 26 A new consortium, including Swedish energy firm Vattenfall and France's train operator SNCF, has emerged to bid for hydropower concessions that the French government is due to put for auction, French newspaper Les Echos reported on Monday.

Citing no sources, Les Echos said steel major ArcelorMittal and specialty chemicals maker Rhodia, which is now controlled by Belgian chemicals group Solvay, were also part of the consortium that will be unveiled in January.

Vattenfall will lead the team, Les Echos said, adding the three other groups, all heavy power users, had joined in to secure stable electricity volumes at prices set a long time in a advance.

SNCF declined to comment. The other companies were not immediately available to comment.

The French government said in 2010 it would launch bidding rounds to renew concessions for 10 hydropower stations by 2013 at the latest, opening up a sector so far dominated by former state monopoly EDF. The operatorships are expected to be awarded between 2013 and 2015.

The concessions due for renewal are located in the Alps, the Pyrenees and the centre of France.

Hydro-electricity is the second largest source of power in France, after nuclear, with an output capacity of 23,500 megawatts.

Teaming up with the SNCF, France's state-run train operator, would give Vattenfall a French touch in a politically-charged bidding battle, Les Echos said.

GDF Suez, a French gas and power 35-percent owned by the French government, has also said it was interested in bidding for the concessions. (Reporting By Marie Maitre and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Ron Askew)