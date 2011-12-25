PARIS Dec 25 The head of the
International Monetary Fund said the world economy was in danger
and urged Europeans to speak with one voice on a debt crisis
that has rattled the global financial system.
In Nigeria last week, IMF Christine Lagarde said the IMF's 4
percent growth forecast for the world economy in 2012 could be
revised downward, but gave no new figure.
"The world economy is in a dangerous situation," she told
France's Journal du Dimanche in an interview published on
Sunday.
The debt crisis, which continues into 2012 after a European
Union summit on Dec. 9 only temporarily calmed markets, "is a
crisis of confidence in public debt and in the solidity of the
financial system," she said.
European leaders drafted a new treaty for deeper economic
integration in the euro zone, but it is not certain that the
accord will stem the debt crisis, which began in Greece in 2009,
and now threatens France and even economic powerhouse Germany.
"The Dec. 9 summit wasn't detailed enough on financial terms
and too complicated on fundamental principles," said Lagarde.
"It would be useful for Europeans to speak with a single
voice and announce a simple and detailed timetable," she said.
"Investors are waiting for it. Grand principles don't impress."
Part of the problem, she said, has been national calls for
protectionism, making it "difficult to put in place
international coalition strategies against it".
Lagarde added: "National parliaments grumble at using public
money or the guarantee of their state to support other
countries. Protectionism is in the debate, and everyone for
themselves is winning ground."
She did not specify which countries she was referring to.
Emerging countries, which had been growth engines for the
world economy before the crisis, have also been affected, said
Lagarde, citing China, Brazil and Russia.
"These countries, which were the engines, will suffer from
instability factors," she told the newspaper.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Alistair Lyon)