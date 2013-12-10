* Company founder admitted using sub-standard formula
* International implant scandal provoked lawsuits, panic
* Quarter of PIP implants removed in France found faulty
By Jean-Francois Rosnoblet and Alexandria Sage
MARSEILLE/PARIS, Dec 10 The founder of a French
breast implant company was sentenced to four years in prison on
Tuesday for hiding the true nature of the sub-standard silicone
used in implants sold to 300,000 women around the world.
Jean-Claude Mas, 74, founder and long-time chief executive
of Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), was prosecuted after a worldwide
panic in 2011 when France recommended that women with such
implants should have them removed due to an abnormally high
rupture rate.
Worries about the implants launched a flurry of
international lawsuits and prompted calls for Europe to toughen
controls on medical devices and fix its fractured oversight
system.
Once the third-largest global supplier of breast implants,
the company was shut in 2010 and its implants ordered off the
market after inspectors pursuing a tip-off discovered vats of
industrial-grade silicone outside the PIP factory in the
southern town of La-Seyne-sur-Mer.
A Marseille criminal court also ordered Mas, who had been
pursued for aggravated fraud, to pay a 75,000-euro ($103,000)
fine. His lawyer, Yves Haddad, said he would appeal.
Four other executives, including the chief financial
officer, were sentenced to between one-and-a-half and three
years in prison, some of it suspended, and fined.
"It's a strong signal. This decision is what victims were
waiting for," said one of their lawyers, Philippe Courtois.
The president of a PIP victims group, Alexandra Blachere,
called it a "symbolic sentence" that challenged any prejudice
that there was "a ditzy bimbo behind every pair of silicone
breasts."
The two-month trial in April and May was held in an
exhibition centre to accommodate the 7,400 civil plaintiffs and
300 lawyers. Jeers from the crowd greeted Mas' appearance in the
makeshift courtroom.
For less serious felonies in France, the criminal court
hands down a sentence without pronouncing a guilty or not guilty
verdict, which is implicit.
HIDDEN EVIDENCE
Mas admitted using silicone created by trial and error that
was never approved by regulators and which cost a seventh of the
price of silicone approved for use in medical devices.
He has insisted the gel he had relied on since the founding
of the company in 1991 was non-toxic and has said women who
complain about their PIP implants are "fragile people, or people
who are doing it for the money."
A police investigation revealed a sophisticated fraud at
PIP, which managed to conceal the implants' ingredients from
regulators, thereby allowing them to be sold on international
markets.
Before annual audits to the PIP factory by private
certification company TUV Rheinland, employees would clear away
evidence of the cheaper gel it used to fill implants.
TUV sued PIP for fraud, but a French court ruled last month
the German company had failed in its obligations of "vigilance
and caution" and ordered it to pay 3,000 euros to each of the
1,600 plaintiffs, women wearing PIP implants who had sued.
Health experts insist that no link has been established
between PIP implants and breast cancer.
Still, women around the world with PIP implants, whether in
Venezuela, France or Britain, have rushed to their surgeons to
have them removed, fearing health complications.
Since France recommended removal, some 14,729 women in
France - nearly half of all French women with PIP implants -
have chosen this option, according to French regulators.
Regulators say a quarter of PIP implants removed were found
to be faulty, most having ruptured.
Only one case of anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a rare type
of cancer originating in the lymphatic system, has been
documented in France from a women wearing PIP implants.
National health agencies have given differing advice. While
France and Venezuela offered to reimburse women who have their
PIP implants removed, other countries, such as Britain,
recommended that women merely have them checked.
Other legal cases related to PIP are still pending in
France, including one related to the 2010 death of a woman
wearing PIP implants. Another relates to tax fraud by Mas, his
former girlfriend and Chief Executive Claude Couty.
