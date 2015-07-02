AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 2 A French appeal
court on Thursday overturned a negligence conviction against
certification agency TUV Rheinland for its role in
approving faulty breast implants produced with counterfeit
silicone by manufacturer PIP until its 2010 closure.
In a statement the Aix-en-Provence appeal court said the
German agency had "respected the obligations incumbent upon it
as a certifying organisation".
Poly Implant Prothèse (PIP), the French company at the
centre of the scandal, sold implants globally over almost two
decades until investigators discovered it was passing off
low-grade industrial silicone as a much pricier medical product.
The counterfeit substance was used in implants given to some
300,000 women. About one-quarter of those subsequently removed
were found to have ruptured, regulators said, raising concerns
over the long-term health effects of exposure to their contents.
Company founder Jean-Claude Mas was jailed for four years
and fined 75,000 euros ($83,000) in 2013 after a police
investigation revealed a sophisticated fraud.
PIP employees would remove evidence of the cheaper silicone
gel before annual inspections by TUV Rheinland, it found.
"TUV Rheinland welcomes this verdict," the agency's lawyer,
Cécile Derycke, said on Thursday.
"The fraud committed by PIP could not have been detected by
TUV Rheinland with the tools granted to certification
organisations under current regulations."
($1 = 0.9036 euros)
