PARIS Feb 1 France's health authorities
on Wednesday called for tighter safety controls on medical
devices in Europe in the wake of a global health scare involving
substandard French-made breast implants.
The health department and its regulator submitted a report
to French health minister Xavier Bertrand with recommendations
based on a near two-year investigation into Poly Implant
Prothese (PIP), the now-closed breast implant maker.
The two agencies cited a host of lapses in France and the
European Union that allowed PIP -- without being caught -- to
fill its implants with a homemade silicone gel instead of the
medical silicone it said it was using.
In March 2010, the regulator AFSSAPS began its investigation
and uncovered the ruse.
Surprise on-site visits to manufacturers, better
communication between national health and regulatory agencies
and a simpler method for surgeons to alert authorities to their
concerns about medical devices were needed, the report found.
European Union law related to medical devices "must be
radically redrafted," said the report.
The directive related to such devices depends largely on
self-policing by manufacturers once their products are approved
for sale. They must submit to annual audits by outside
certification agencies -- which only report back to government
health agencies in case of problems -- but surprise visits to
factories are rare.
"We don't necessarily have reliable data from manufacturers
because it is the maker 'self-analysing' problems...," said
AFSSAPS' general director, Dominique Maraninchi.
PIP's actions, he said, were "well-organised fraud."
"Without unannounced visits, this company was so well
organised as to be able to cover up," said Maraninchi. "It
provided samples that conformed (to regulation) but in reality
it was making another, obviously non-standard product."
The agencies recommended that clinical tests, which must be
performed before the medical device is approved for sale, should
be required following that approval.
Government and outside agencies also need to communicate
better so that problems occurring with a medical device in one
country are signalled to other countries' health authorities.
In December, French health authorities recommended that the
30,000 women in France with PIP implants have them removed.
AFSSAPS says their rupture rates are higher than other brands of
implants, and its gel can cause irritation and inflammation.
The founder and head of PIP, Jean-Claude Mas -- who claims
his homemade silicone gel is not harmful to women -- was
arrested last week and faces a charge of causing bodily harm.
