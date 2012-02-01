PARIS Feb 1 France's health authorities on Wednesday called for tighter safety controls on medical devices in Europe in the wake of a global health scare involving substandard French-made breast implants.

The health department and its regulator submitted a report to French health minister Xavier Bertrand with recommendations based on a near two-year investigation into Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), the now-closed breast implant maker.

The two agencies cited a host of lapses in France and the European Union that allowed PIP -- without being caught -- to fill its implants with a homemade silicone gel instead of the medical silicone it said it was using.

In March 2010, the regulator AFSSAPS began its investigation and uncovered the ruse.

Surprise on-site visits to manufacturers, better communication between national health and regulatory agencies and a simpler method for surgeons to alert authorities to their concerns about medical devices were needed, the report found.

European Union law related to medical devices "must be radically redrafted," said the report.

The directive related to such devices depends largely on self-policing by manufacturers once their products are approved for sale. They must submit to annual audits by outside certification agencies -- which only report back to government health agencies in case of problems -- but surprise visits to factories are rare.

"We don't necessarily have reliable data from manufacturers because it is the maker 'self-analysing' problems...," said AFSSAPS' general director, Dominique Maraninchi.

PIP's actions, he said, were "well-organised fraud."

"Without unannounced visits, this company was so well organised as to be able to cover up," said Maraninchi. "It provided samples that conformed (to regulation) but in reality it was making another, obviously non-standard product."

The agencies recommended that clinical tests, which must be performed before the medical device is approved for sale, should be required following that approval.

Government and outside agencies also need to communicate better so that problems occurring with a medical device in one country are signalled to other countries' health authorities.

In December, French health authorities recommended that the 30,000 women in France with PIP implants have them removed. AFSSAPS says their rupture rates are higher than other brands of implants, and its gel can cause irritation and inflammation.

The founder and head of PIP, Jean-Claude Mas -- who claims his homemade silicone gel is not harmful to women -- was arrested last week and faces a charge of causing bodily harm.

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage and Natalie Huet, Writing by Alexandria Sage, Editing by Rosalind Russell)