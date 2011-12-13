* Manufacturing decline is hot election theme
SALLANCHES, France, Dec 13 President
Nicolas Sarkozy vowed on Tuesday to revive France's
manufacturing industry, seeking to catch up with political
rivals who have made the long-struggling sector a major theme
less than five months from a presidential election.
Battling to catch up with Socialist rival Francois Hollande
in opinion polls, Sarkozy said it did not matter whether firms
were French or not as long as they resisted the temptation to
shift production to cheaper and less-regulated countries.
With jobless claims at a nearly 12-year high and the trade
deficit on course for a record this year, Sarkozy made his
defence of industry during a visit to French ski maker
Rossignol, which has brought back some of its production to
France from Taiwan.
"Our policy is to encourage companies whether they are
French or foreign to produce in France," Sarkozy said, while
giving few details. "The strategic question, the essential
question, is about keeping France a country where things are
produced."
Hollande vowed last week to turn the tide against decline
with a policy of "industrial patriotism" - improving the quality
of French-made goods and promoting them at home.
Launching his bid for the presidency last week, centrist
candidate Francois Bayrou also made reviving the country's
manufacturing base a top priority, proposing a special label for
French-made products.
France already has a label for goods that companies can
guarantee are at least 50 percent French-made, but its uptake
has not been a huge success so far. Sarkozy promised to drive
the initiative harder.
"It's important that consumers are informed not only about
the chemical composition of this or that drink, but the place
where the product was made," he said.
Sarkozy's centre-right UMP party has been working on plans
to ease the social welfare contributions companies pay in a bid
to make them more competitive internationally and further relax
rules on France's 35-hour work week.
The manufacturing sector's share of non-farm payrolls has
fallen from about 22 percent in the early 1980s to 12 percent at
present, with the service sector absorbing most of the jobs lost
in factories, according to the INSEE national statistics office.
While the decline of manufacturing mirrors trends in many
industrialised countries, Germany's industrial sector has held
its ground much better, in part by focusing on machinery used to
make other goods and also by limiting wage gains.
Hollande said last week that 400,000 jobs had been lost in
the industrial sector during Sarkozy's five-year term and vowed
to turn the tide if elected. He was visiting a plant making
parts for high-speed TGV trains, an industry France once
dominated but now struggles to compete in internationally.
"During the next five years we are going to reindustrialise
France, increasing our production capacity," he told plant
workers, giving no details of how this could be done.
The head of the far-right National Front, Marine Le Pen, has
called for consumers to shun foreign imports with a "buy French"
campaign.
