PARIS Oct 11 France, Germany and five other
European Union countries urged the bloc's executive arm on
Thursday to protect struggling manufacturing industry from
unfair competition on the global stage, the French daily Les
Echos reported.
Industry ministers from seven countries - France, Germany,
Italy, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg and Romania - sent a letter
to the European Commission calling for a change in policy, the
paper said.
"Brussels is preventing us from coming up to par in the
unfair global competition," French Industry Minister Arnaud
Montebourg told Les Echos, according to excerpts of an interview
to be published on Friday.
Industrial production across the 27-member bloc has shrunk
in the past five years and millions of jobs have been lost, with
the automobile sector having to cut overcapacity in France,
Spain and Italy.
