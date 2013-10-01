* Law penalises large firms for unapproved shutdowns
* Firms face fines up to $1,900 per worker laid off
* Business leaders say law will hurt investment
* Senate still has to examine law
PARIS, Oct 1 France's parliament passed a law on
Tuesday imposing tough penalties on companies that shut down
operations deemed economically viable, as President Francois
Hollande struggles to save jobs in a declining industrial
sector.
The law has drawn sharp criticism from business leaders who
say it will hit investment in France by adding to the cost and
legal complexity of winding down operations.
It is dubbed the "Florange" law after a steelworks in
northern France where Hollande, then campaigning for president,
told workers in 2012 he would pass legislation to protect their
jobs in case of a shutdown.
The law, passed by a centre-left majority in the lower
house, came too late to stop steelmaker ArcelorMittal
shutting two blast furnaces at Florange in July.
But the Socialist leader has pushed it through as part of
efforts to regain support from blue-collar workers, disappointed
by what many perceive to be market-friendly economic reforms,
ahead of municipal and European elections next year.
The law requires firms with more than 1,000 employees to
prove they have exhausted options for selling a plant before
closing it. A commercial court can fine firms up to 20 times the
minimum wage (1,430 euros or $1,900) per employee laid off if it
is judged not to have done enough to find a buyer.
In a Sept. 18 letter to Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici,
the head of France's AMF market watchdog warned that the law
might delay or impede takeover efforts because potential
acquirers would want to ensure prior approval from unions.
Anne Grommerlich, a lawmaker with the centre-right UMP
party, said the law might "awaken false hopes" among workers.
The law also includes a measure to curb attempts to take
over a company by gradually building up a dominant position in
its shares. It would lower the threshold at which a predator
would have to make a public buy-out bid for all of its target's
capital to 25 percent from 30 percent currently.
The law still has to be examined in the Senate, but the
Socialist-controlled lower house has final say on the text.
Hollande, with an approval rating near all time lows and
unemployment above 10 percent, returned to Florange this week to
face workers angry over the furnace closures.
(Reporting By Emile Picy and Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)