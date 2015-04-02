PARIS, April 2 French food prices fell 1.1 percent in 2014, with the trend seen growing in early 2015 amid deflationary pressures and after retailer moves to combine their buying power to pressurise suppliers, food producers' lobby ANIA said on Thursday.

For the leading 1,600 products the drop in retail prices was even stronger, pegged at 4 percent, ANIA said, basing its estimates on a study by research firm IRI.

The fall in average food and beverage prices last year, based on prices in supermarkets and local shops, compares to a wider estimate by national statistics office INSEE of a fall of 0.4 percent in consumer prices in the sector.

Food sales fell by 0.8 percent last year to 157.6 billion euros ($171 billion), INSEE data showed, but IRI said the volume grew by 0.2 percent, mainly pulled up by beverages.

"We have our head just above the water but it is very fragile," ANIA Director General Jean-Philippe Girard told reporters.

Price negotiations between suppliers and retailers were particularly difficult last year when several shop chains teamed up their purchasing departments in a bid to get better prices.

"This war could bring down companies and cripple investment," Girard said.

France's competition authority on Wednesday called on retailers to change their agreements which it said could present competitive risks.

Deflation was expected to deepen in the first quarter of 2015, with IRI pegging the fall in retail prices at between 1.2 and 1.3 percent.

Girard called on French firms to work harder on the export front with only two agricultural food companies out of 10 currently selling abroad, compared to eight of 10 in Germany.

Overall food exports reached 43.3 billion euros last year, down 0.7 percent, also hit by the Russian ban on food imports from Western countries and lower alcohol exports to China due to a crackdown on luxury gift-giving and by a slowdown in growth in the world's second-biggest economy.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)