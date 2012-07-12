(Adds details)
PARIS, July 12 National statistics office INSEE on Thursday gave the following
data for consumer prices, calculated in accordance with EU accounting standards.
Index m/m (pct chg) y/y (pct chg)
EU-harmonised 114.02 0.1 2.3
Category Weight Index m/m y/y
Total (national measure) 10000 126.35 0 1.9
Seasonally adjusted CPI 10000 125.91 0.1 2
Food 1638 131.8 0.4 3.2
Fresh produce 205 146.6 2.9 7.8
Food excl fresh produce 1433 129.7 0 2.5
Tobacco 198 225.87 0 5.7
Manufactured goods 2987 102.3 0.1 1
Clothing. shoes 466 110.86 0.6 4
Healthcare products 460 83.38 -0.3 -2.9
Other manufactured goods 2061 104.82 0 1.2
Energy 868 173.8 -2.1 3.3
Of which oil products 518 206.9 -3.5 3.3
Services 4309 132.3 0.3 1.7
Rent. water. collection 737 137.1 0.1 2
of household waste
Healthcare services 529 120.86 0.2 0.7
Transport and 523 100.51 1 -2.2
communications
Other services 2520 140.72 0.3 2.6
Total excl rent and tobacco 9217 124.26 0 1.9
Total excl tobacco 9802 124.78 0 1.9
Underlying price index* 6096 121.84 0.2 1.5
