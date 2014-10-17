PARIS Oct 17 The French government aims to sell stakes in public utility networks to investors, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Friday as it seeks to raise billions of euros in asset sales.

As a weak economy hobbles France's efforts to bring down the deficit, the government this week flagged up its intention to accelerate sales of state-owned companies, saying it plans to raise 5-10 billion euros ($6.4-12.8 billion) over the next 18 months.

"We have existing infrastructure in several public network companies and we want to open (their capital) up," Macron told a conference of infrastructure investors at the finance ministry.

"We need to free up the capital of these companies so they can re-direct it for projects and investments that they need to make. In this respect, your presence is useful and necessary," he told the conference.

Macron did not specify which companies he had in mind, but earlier this week he said the government did not want to privatise state-controlled power group EDF.

EDF owns the RTE electricity grid operator and it is occasionally cited as a possible candidate for privatisation along with gas network operator GRTgaz, whose capital has already been opened to outside investors.

Macron said earlier this week that selling stakes in telecoms company Orange or carmaker Renault were not priorities.

Macron told the conference that France needed infrastructure investors to help fund big investments in its high-speed Internet network as well as big long-term infrastructure plans for the greater Paris region.

The former investment banker also said that France offered a stable investment environment to foreign investors, accusing the English-language press of conveying the image of the opposite.

The government was split recently over how to recoup lost revenues after it dropped plans to for a levy on heavy trucks collected by private toll collector Ecomouv.

The environment minister proposed an extra tax on motorway operators owned by firms including Vinci and Eiffage , but the finance minister said they would have to be compensated under their concession contracts.

(1 US dollar = 0.7807 euro) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)