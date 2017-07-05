PARIS, July 5 Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday France would sell some 10 billion euros ($11.34 billion) worth of stakes it holds in companies to finance innovation.

"This 10 billion euros will be from the sale of stakes owned by the state in a certain number of firms," Le Maire said in a speech. ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)