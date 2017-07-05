UPDATE 1-China's c.bank: We'll boost ability to adjust interest rates
* Says it will improve efficiency of lending, repos operations
PARIS, July 5 Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday France would sell some 10 billion euros ($11.34 billion) worth of stakes it holds in companies to finance innovation.
"This 10 billion euros will be from the sale of stakes owned by the state in a certain number of firms," Le Maire said in a speech. ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
KIEV, July 6 Ukraine's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 12.5 percent on Thursday, saying it was a necessary step to keep its inflation targets for this year and next year on track.
LONDON, July 6 Bankers are working on debt financings of around €1.5bn to back a potential sale of CeramTec as private equity owner Cinven gears up to exit the German ceramics company, banking sources said on Thursday.