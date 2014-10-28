PARIS Oct 28 The head of the French central
bank called on life insurers in France to trim returns they
offer their policyholders so they do not get dangerously
squeezed as interest rates fall.
Life insurers offering guaranteed rates of return to their
policyholders are getting pinched in Europe as falling yields on
their vast bond portfolios make payouts increasingly difficult.
They are typically big holders of government bonds, whose
yields have fallen to record lows in some European countries as
investors anticipate further ECB policy easing.
"It's very important that insurance companies can cut their
payout rates and I am expecting an important fall in payout
rates this year," Noyer said during a hearing at the French
Senate.
"I will make sure that insurance companies do it because we
don't want them to put themselves at risk," he said, adding that
in France they had more flexibility than in other countries to
adjust pay.
In France, life insurance is one of the most popular ways
for savers to put aside spare cash because of attractive tax
breaks. The market is dominated by players such as AXA
and CNP Assurances as well as banks offering insurance
such as BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole.
