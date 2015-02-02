* Competition, regulations fuel merger pressures
* Health insurers fight price war for market share
* Mutuals so far not interested in selling shares
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Feb 2 Tight health budgets, regulatory
revolutions and the threat of Google have unleashed a surge of
competition among France's mutual insurers, triggering a wave of
mergers in the usually staid corner of the financial sector.
Malakoff Mederic and La Mutuelle Generale were the latest
not-for-profit mutuals to ink a tie-up creating a combined group
this month with annual revenues of 4.6 billion euros ($5.2
billion).
"There're about 400 institutions today," Malakoff Mederic
head Guillaume Sarkozy told Reuters, "I wouldn't be surprised if
it's less than 50 in the coming years."
The merger came weeks after the biggest mutual health
insurers, MGEN and Harmonie Mutuelle, agreed to merge, eager to
keep costs down through economies of scale.
"This is a very compelling point for us," Harmonie Mutuelle
chief Joseph Deniaud told Reuters, estimating that the group
would have annual revenues close to 5 billion euros.
In France, the state provides basic health insurance, but it
is looking to cut health spending by 10 billion euros over three
years. That leaves insurers providing additional coverage to
foot an ever bigger portion of the health bill.
Size can also be an advantage as fierce competition sweeps
into the sector before new rules starting next year under which
small firms have to offer employees health insurance as bigger
companies already do.
Competing with listed for-profit insurers like AXA
and CNP Assurances, mutuals already have 54 percent
of the highly fragmented market for health insurance as well as
sizable chunks of other insurance markets.
The new regulations have triggered a price war with some
mutuals offering health coverage for as low as 16 euros a month,
even though it is all but impossible to break even at that
level, said Matthieu Stankowiak, head of development at
mid-sized mutual M comme Mutuelle.
"Everyone's trying to get market share now because once you
get it, it doesn't change much over time," he told Reuters.
Non-mutual insurers do not want to be left behind. CNP
Assurances said on Friday it had set up a joint venture with
insurance broker Alptis targetting small companies.
In the absence of shareholders to fall back on for more
capital, weaker mutuals are also flocking to better capitalised
rivals before new EU insurance rules enter into force next year,
requiring more capital than now.
Additionally, mutuals are increasingly worried that
data-savvy technology firms will began treading on their turf as
the likes of Google test the waters in some insurance
markets.
"I absolutely don't want to be overtaken by a non-insurance
company," Malakoff Mederic's Sarkozy said, citing Google.
Despite the sector's shake-up, so far none are following the
example of U.S. or British rivals by becoming for-profit firms
and seeking outside capital.
"This subject is not on the table in France," said Sarkozy,
brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. "If a
company needs capital there are different solutions: it can
issue financial instruments or merge with other institutions."
($1 = 0.8830 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus and Susan
Thomas)