PARIS Jan 28 French insurance industry revenue rose 3.9 percent in 2015 to 208 billion euros ($227 billion), the French insurance association said on Thursday.

Inflows into life insurance contracts, which offer the highest yields, rose to 24.6 billion euros from 22.6 billion in 2014, the FFSA association said. ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)