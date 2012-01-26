PARIS Jan 26 France's FFSA insurance industry body estimates that life insurance net inflows dropped to 7.6 billion euros ($9.86 billion) last year from 51.1 billion a year earlier, while insurance market premius fell 9 percent to 189.6 billion.

Insurers have been under pressure from poor stock market returns in a year burdended by the euro zone debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)