By Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, March 4 Some French insurers may be promising returns that are too high to sustain in a low interest rate environment, the industry regulator said, ahead of a review of their approach to a prolonged period of depressed yields.

Sandrine Lemery, head of insurance supervision at French financial regulator ACPR, told Reuters she expects consolidation in the industry to continue as companies adapt to fully comply with new European risk rules known as Solvency II.

Although French insurers are strongly capitalised on average, some still have work to do quantify risks linked to low rates and changes in clients' behaviour if rates rise sharply in the future.

"We will come back to each insurer individually this year to find out what their action plan is in the context of a prolonged period of low interest rates, which appears in the medium term the most significant challenge for insurers," Lemery told Reuters.

Some insurers will have to take action if low interest rates persist, such as reducing rates paid on guaranteed euro-denominated funds as part of life insurance contracts and building reserves for the future.

"Yields served on euro contracts seem too high compared to the current level on rates and inflation," Lemery said.

Lemery added that the scenario of a rise in interest rates has not been dealt with in a "sufficiently coherent way" and that it will work with insurers to model the risk that investors start cashing in their policies to reinvest in higher-yielding assets.

The majority of insurers will have to get their internal Solvency II risk models approved once a year to take into account changes in business structure or risk parameters, Lemery said. (Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)