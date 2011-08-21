PARIS Aug 21 French Internet providers are planning higher prices for heavy users of bandwidth, ending a system where packages offer unlimited access to all for the same fee, the daily Le Parisien reported on Sunday.

The move, outlined in a confidential document seen by the newspaper, is likely to anger consumers in a country which currently enjoys unmetered high-speed Internet access.

The plan, backed by the French telecoms federation, is aimed at improving the flow of Internet traffic, as just 5 percent of consumers currently use up some 80 percent of bandwidth, Le Parisien reported.

France has some 21 million high-speed Internet connections, mainly ADSL subscribers, the main providers being Bouygues , Orange and SFR . Monthly subscriptions average around 38 euros for a triple-play package of TV, Internet and mobile phone, Le Parisien said.

Yves Le Moel, head of the telecoms federation, told Le Parisien that a study was indeed under way on how to separate high-volume and low-volume users, but he said any changes should only affect a minority of households. (Reporting by Gerard Bon; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)