PARIS Jan 17 The French government will propose
a law by year-end to change the way global Internet companies
are taxed in France in a bid to counter what it sees as tax
avoidance by Web giants like Google and Amazon
, according to a newspaper.
Les Echos newspaper, citing a Finance Ministry report
entitled 'Taxation of the digital economy,' said the government
would seek to tax the user data that web companies collect in
the course of their businesses.
Companies like Google and Facebook, for example,
offer free services to users and then sell targeted advertising
to companies based on the size of their audience.
"Since web companies pay little tax in France on their real
business, the authors of the report recommend a taxation system
that is based on the user data the companies exploit," the
newspaper said in a version of its Friday edition posted
on-line, without providing more specifics.
The government wants to move quickly on the proposals, the
newspaper said, and could include them in its budget bill for
2014 that usually is submitted to Parliament in September.